Taika Watiti cradles Baby Yoda in Father's Day tribute

Disney

The genius director that is Taika Waititi, who brought us JoJo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows, and the eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian's first season, has posted a tribute to the Star Wars show's breakout star as part of Father's Day celebrations.

"Happy Father's Day. Love my kids," Waititi posted Sunday on Instagram, with a gem of a picture capturing a behind-the-scenes moment of him cradling Baby Yoda.

Waititi, looking like he's staring thoughtfully into space, gently supports the puppet that doesn't seem like a puppet. Baby Yoda became a cultural icon within his first appearance on the Disney Plus show, inspiring memes, toys and ... songs.

We'll next see the little guy in season 2 of The Mandalorian, filming of which had already been completed in March before the coronavirus pandemic forced productions across the world to go on hiatus. The next batch of episodes are set to land on Disney Plus in October.

As for Waititi, he's a busy man: His upcoming sports feature Next Goal Wins (a comedy, naturally) is in post-production, however his current project, Thor: Love and Thunder, a sequel to Ragnarok, has reportedly been set back by scheduling conflicts in Australia.

On the Star Wars front, it was announced in May that Waititi will direct and co-write a Star Wars film with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. If the above picture is anything to go by, the project's in safe hands.