Director Taika Waititi will direct a fourth Thor movie, his representative confirmed on Tuesday. Waititi directed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and the star of that film, Chris Hemsworth, is expected to return as the God of Thunder/Avenger. There's no date yet, and very little additional info, about the new Thor film.
In addition to directing and writing Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi played the alien Korg in both that film and in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
But what's good news for Thor fans may be disappointing info for fans of the Japanese manga Akira. Waititi was set to direct a 2021 film based on that manga, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the Thor news will delay Akira "indefinitely."
Taika Waititi to direct his second Thor movie, so Akira will have to wait
