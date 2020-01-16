Taika Waititi reportedly approached to do a Star Wars movie

Marvel Studios

Taika Waititi, director of Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit, as well as Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, has been approached to develop a Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. He directed the final episode of season 1 of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, as well as also voicing the gunslinger droid IG-11.

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jon Favreau/Instagram

There's no official word on what Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie would be focused on, or if it's the same Star Wars project that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is reportedly working on.

Waititi also has other projects on the horizon. He's still involved with the upcoming adaptation of the classic anime Akira, as well as direct and co-write the pilot episode of a new Time Bandits TV series for Apple TV Plus.

Currently, Waititi is directing and starring in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated to start production in the summer -- depending on the disastrous effects from the fires currently raging through Australia.

In the wake of these reports, he posted the above Tweet.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters worldwide on Nov. 5, 2021.