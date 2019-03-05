T-Mobile has spent $195K at Trump's DC hotel since merger announced, report says

Getty Images

T-Mobile's spending at the Trump International Hotel in Washington sharply increased after the company announced its merger with Sprint, according to a Tuesday report from The Washington Post. The luxury hotel is owned by President Donald Trump and his family.

T-Mobile executives and employees have spent roughly $195,000 on stays and meetings at the hotel since last April, the carrier reportedly disclosed in a letter sent to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal in February. T-Mobile executives have reportedly reserved at least 52 nights at the hotel since April.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January the Post reported that nine top executives at T-Mobile, including CEO John Legere, were listed as VIP guests at the hotel a day after the announcement, last April, of the $26 billion merger. At the time, Legere downplayed the bookings.

"Wow -- A lot of attention on where I choose to stay in DC," he tweeted in January. "I've said many times that I respect this process and am working to get our merger done the right way. I trust regulators will make their decision based on the benefits it will bring to the US, not based on hotel choices."

The company has reportedly continued to spend at the hotel, raising concerns from opponents of the merger that executives are aiming to win favor with the Trump administration and influence public policy.