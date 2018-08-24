T-Mobile hack may have exposed data of 2 million customers

NurPhoto/Getty

T-Mobile revealed that hackers may have stolen personal information on some of its customers.

The intrusion took place on Monday, and some customer data "may have been exposed" before the mobile carrier company's cyber-security team shut off access and reported the breach to law enforcement, it said in a statement.

That information included customer names, billing zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers and account types (prepaid or postpaid). Credit card numbers, social security numbers and passwords weren't accessed, the company noted.

Around 3 percent of T-mobile's 77 million customers -- more than 2 million people -- may have been affected, a company spokesperson told Motherboard. Those people are being notified via text message.

The company also expressed its belief that the hackers were "international," according to our sister site ZDNet.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has recently been working to rebuild its approach to customer service, with a nationwide launch of care centers aiming to offer more dedicated service, and has committed to building a nationwide 5G network by 2020.