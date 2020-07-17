T-Mobile brings back free MLB.TV offer as baseball gets set to start

MLB.TV

After a long delay due to the coronavirus, the truncated 2020 MLB season is set to start on July 23 when the New York Yankees visit the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals. While this year's regular-season campaign will be only 60 games, compared to the usual 162, baseball fans will still be able to watch out-of-market games through MLB.TV, the league's streaming service.

With the new season set to start in under a week, T-Mobile announced on Friday that it will once again be offering free MLB.TV to T-Mobile and now Sprint users through the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays app, a perks program that the carrier expanded to include Sprint users in June.

Those looking to get the free subscription, which would otherwise run $60 for the shortened season, will need to head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between Tuesday, July 21 at 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET) through Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1:59 a.m. PT (4:59 a.m. ET) to sign up.

Once signed up, you'll be able to watch baseball on your iOS or Android device, as well as on other streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and on web browsers.

Read more: Baseball is back: Schedule, who's out and how to watch MLB's return

T-Mobile has offered the service free to subscribers for several years. The carrier originally announced plans to offer MLB.TV for the 2020 season back in February before the pandemic delayed the season.

In addition to the MLB.TV subscription, T-Mobile is also giving out one-year subscriptions to the premium online sports site The Athletic.

Also valued at $60 for the year, the offer will be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app during the same two-week period, but you will need to enter a credit card for The Athletic subscription. If you don't cancel the subscription it will auto-renew at its regular $60 per year rate.