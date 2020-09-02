T-Mobile adds 81 cities to mid-band 5G network

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has added 81 cities and towns to its mid-band 5G network, the company said Wednesday, promising peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and average speeds of around 300 Mbps.

The carrier network said each mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can cover, and can also penetrate obstructions like walls and natural barriers.

"This is our 5G strategy in action. Mid-band is the 5G spectrum, and T-Mobile has more of it than anyone. We have nearly twice as much low and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and nearly triple that of Verizon," said T-Mobile's Technology President, Neville Ray, in a Wednesday release from the company.

T-Mobile said it will is continue to commit more mid-band spectrum to its 5G sites, aiming to improve capacity in the coming months and years with 2.5 GHz speeds.