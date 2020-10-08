CNET también está disponible en español.

Sylvester Stallone is playing Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11

Rambo, Rain and Mileena are joining the roster in November, and the owners of the game will get free upgrades to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

screenshot-2020-10-08-at-15-00-29.png

Rambo, Rain and Mileena are coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

 Warner Bros./Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Following in the footsteps of Terminator and RoboCop, John Rambo will be the next '80s action hero to Mortal Kombat 11, as revealed in an epic cinematic trailer Thursday. He's voiced by Sylvester Stallone, and is part of Kombat Pack 2 downloadable content alongside Klassic fighters Rain and Mileena.

"I'm your worst nightmare," Rambo says, in that unmistakable Stallone voice, as he opens fire in the trailer.

This story will be updated shortly.