Sylvester Stallone is playing Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11

Following in the footsteps of Terminator and RoboCop, John Rambo will be the next '80s action hero to Mortal Kombat 11, as revealed in an epic cinematic trailer Thursday. He's voiced by Sylvester Stallone, and is part of Kombat Pack 2 downloadable content alongside Klassic fighters Rain and Mileena.

"I'm your worst nightmare," Rambo says, in that unmistakable Stallone voice, as he opens fire in the trailer.

