Sybase makes preliminary media.splash

Sybase subsidiary Powersoft has posted on its Web site an alpha version of its media.splash tool for animating World Wide Web content.

The software is intended to provide designers with graphical layout tools that allow them to combine shapes, text, and graphic interchange format files into dynamic Web pages.

Initially the viewer software for media.splash will run as a helper application for Netscape Navigator 1.1 (or higher) for Windows 95 and NT. Eventually Powersoft will offer the viewer as a Netscape Navigator 2.0 plug-in, but the company has not set a delivery date.