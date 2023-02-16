Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
News

Susan Wojcicki Steps Down as YouTube CEO

CPO Neal Mohan will be the new head of YouTube.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
gettyimages-1397826425
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2022.
Noam Galai/Getty Image

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Thursday said she'll be stepping down as head of the world's biggest online video site. In a post on the YouTube blog, Wojcicki said the time is right for her to step aside.

"Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in the post, which was also shared with YouTube employees. 

Wojcicki will be replaced by Neal Mohan, who previously served as chief product officer at YouTube. Wojcicki said she'll help with the leadership transition and, in the long term, take on an advisory role across parent companies Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki was one of Google's earliest employees -- she rented her garage to co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were building the search giant in the late 1990s. She was appointed YouTube CEO in 2014 and was previously Google's senior vice president of advertising.

More to come. 