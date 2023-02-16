Susan Wojcicki Steps Down as YouTube CEO

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Thursday said she'll be stepping down as head of the world's biggest online video site. In a post on the YouTube blog, Wojcicki said the time is right for her to step aside.

"Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in the post, which was also shared with YouTube employees.

Wojcicki will be replaced by Neal Mohan, who previously served as chief product officer at YouTube. Wojcicki said she'll help with the leadership transition and, in the long term, take on an advisory role across parent companies Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki was one of Google's earliest employees -- she rented her garage to co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were building the search giant in the late 1990s. She was appointed YouTube CEO in 2014 and was previously Google's senior vice president of advertising.

More to come.