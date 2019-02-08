CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Surprise! A new Big Mouth special arrives on Netflix

Time to talk about the birds, the bees and the hormone monsters.

big-mouth-s03e01-41m7s59166f

My Furry Valentine is streaming right now.

 Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to what's new to watch online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Every month new titles arrive on every streaming service. Today, I want to point you to HBO Now, which picked up the very underrated Sunshine at the start of the month. It's a gorgeous sci-fi film with amazing effects, great acting and then a third act that kind of undermines the rest of the film. Give it a shot! Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

So many things to stream

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's streaming in February 2019
1:59

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)RSS (SD)

Next Article: Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer is blackmailing him with nude photos