Surprise! A new Big Mouth special arrives on Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to what's new to watch online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Every month new titles arrive on every streaming service. Today, I want to point you to HBO Now, which picked up the very underrated Sunshine at the start of the month. It's a gorgeous sci-fi film with amazing effects, great acting and then a third act that kind of undermines the rest of the film. Give it a shot! Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
So many things to stream
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free!
