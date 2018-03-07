Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans might not have seen the last of Supreme Leader Snoke.

That's according to Andy Serkis, who wore motion-capture gear to portray the creepy character in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."

"I would love to think that there is room for him to come back," Serkis told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. "I think anything's possible in a Star Wars movie. I'd be all up for it."

The actor has thought a lot about Snoke's mysterious past and mangled face, but is keeping quiet about his ideas.

"I've been asked to not shed [light on] anything, should we want to bring him back in any way whether [in a] prequel or whatever," he said.

Don't thinking about buying tickets yet, though. "I think there's a lot more to be had from the character for sure," he said, "but I'm not in discussions with anybody at all about it."

If we see Snoke again, be warned: He' no good with women.

"I played him as incredibly threatened by this female, which he's not used to or doesn't understand," Serkis said. "He completely underestimates Rey, obviously, but he can sense that there's a strength there that certainly Kylo Ren doesn't have. I would say he's pretty misogynistic in that respect."

While Serkis specifically mentioned a "prequel," which wouldn't technically describe the yet-unnamed Episode IX, he told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month he'd be open to Snoke somehow making a return there too (flashback? ghost? disturbing dream?) if director J.J. Abrams asked.

Episode IX is set for release on Dec. 20, 2019.

