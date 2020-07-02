CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ford Bronco teaser NASA's sun time-lapse Comic-Con Funko Pops Prime Video Watch Party iOS 14 preview Cyberpunk 2077

Super Nintendo World looks pretty incredible in unofficial Twitter video

I would like to live there.

Listen
- 00:19
img1.jpg

Universal Studios Japan revealed a rendering of Super Nintendo World, but we've had a few unofficial glimpses of the actual park.

 Nintendo

The grand opening of the Super Nintendo World theme park Universal Studios Japan may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't spotted us from getting a few glimpses. A Twitter video, uploaded Wednesday and previously reported by Nintendo Life, gave us another look at the Mario-themed location.

Yes, I've gone there in my mind too. You can spot a moving Yoshi, Piranha Plant and several distinct areas, including Bowser's Castle.

Super Nintendo World was unveiled with a spectacular trailer back in January. It'll have two rides -- Super Mario Kart and an attraction called Yoshi's Adventures -- along with games, merch and food. It's expected to come to Orlando in 2023.

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

See all photos