The grand opening of the Super Nintendo World theme park Universal Studios Japan may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't spotted us from getting a few glimpses. A Twitter video, uploaded Wednesday and previously reported by Nintendo Life, gave us another look at the Mario-themed location.
Yes, I've gone there in my mind too. You can spot a moving Yoshi, Piranha Plant and several distinct areas, including Bowser's Castle.
Super Nintendo World was unveiled with a spectacular trailer back in January. It'll have two rides -- Super Mario Kart and an attraction called Yoshi's Adventures -- along with games, merch and food. It's expected to come to Orlando in 2023.
Discuss: Super Nintendo World looks pretty incredible in unofficial Twitter video
