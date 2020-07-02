Super Nintendo World looks pretty incredible in unofficial Twitter video

Nintendo

The grand opening of the Super Nintendo World theme park Universal Studios Japan may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't spotted us from getting a few glimpses. A Twitter video, uploaded Wednesday and previously reported by Nintendo Life, gave us another look at the Mario-themed location.

Yes, I've gone there in my mind too. You can spot a moving Yoshi, Piranha Plant and several distinct areas, including Bowser's Castle.

Super Nintendo World was unveiled with a spectacular trailer back in January. It'll have two rides -- Super Mario Kart and an attraction called Yoshi's Adventures -- along with games, merch and food. It's expected to come to Orlando in 2023.