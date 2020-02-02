Super Bowl players honor Kobe Bryant with touching moment of silence

Rob Carr/Getty Images

He played basketball, not pro football, but former NBA star Kobe Bryant was honored in numerous ways at Sunday's Super Bowl. The day of the big game marked one week since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Before the game began, players for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs lined up on the 24-yard-lines, referring to Bryant's most well-known jersey number, and marked a moment of silence for Bryant and the others who died. The moment of silence also paid tribute to Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who died of cancer on Wednesday at age 58.

Both teams are lined up at their 24-yard lines before #SBLIV in honor of Kobe Bryant. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/Py9RhUXXLJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Some players also wore memories of Bryant during pre-game workouts. San Francisco wide receiver Dante Pettis donned purple and gold cleats for the colors of Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers team. The shoes displayed an image of Bryant and the words "Mamba Out." Bryant was known as The Black Mamba, and famously said "Mamba out" in his 2016 farewell speech from the NBA.

Dante Pettis is rocking these cleats tonight to honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/KAqDx6Q7Xb — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) February 2, 2020

Musicians Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are performing at the halftime show, have also said they'll honor Bryant.

"Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can," Shakira said at a press conference Thursday. "And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey on stage."