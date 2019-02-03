Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady's interception is an early meme

The Super Bowl is here, and so are the memes. Whether the New England Patriots or the L.A. Rams pull off the win, social media is already buzzing the details surrounding the big game in Atlanta.
One of the earliest events to spark social media buzz came when acclaimed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his first pass of the game, which was intercepted by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.
As you can imagine, non-Patriots fans delighted in seeing superstar Brady humbled, even if only briefly. "(Retweet) if you've thrown less interceptions than Tom Brady," snarked one Twitter user.
But don't get too excited, Rams fans. "The Patriots are 3-1 in Super Bowls in which Tom Brady throws an interception," Sports Illustrated tweeted.
Before the interception, Brady made a notable entrance into the stadium, with sunglasses and headphones firmly in place. Naturally, New England fans loved it, with one Twitter user declaring, "The God of Football has arrived. ...Brady always looking dapper." And another Twitter user compared him to Avengers' supervillain Thanos.
Not everyone else was a fan.
Brady's jog out onto the field also stirred a reaction.
