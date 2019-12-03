Cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said Tuesday that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is taking over as leader of its parent company Alphabet, in addition to his current responsibilities at the search giant.
This is a developing story...
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping aside.
Cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said Tuesday that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is taking over as leader of its parent company Alphabet, in addition to his current responsibilities at the search giant.
This is a developing story...
Discuss: Sundar Pichai becomes CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.