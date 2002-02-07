Sun pulls Linux into a closer orbit

Sun details plans for Linux servers
In a dramatic departure, the company says it will sell general-purpose Linux servers and "aggressively participate in the Linux community."
February 7, 2002
Linux-loving McNealy dons penguin outfit
In a move to erase doubts about the sincerity of Sun Microsystems' move to embrace Linux, CEO Scott McNealy took the stage at the company's annual meeting wearing a penguin suit.
February 7, 2002
New products get a taste of Liberty
Sun will start selling a collection of servers, software and services that together will let customers adopt the technology behind the Liberty Alliance Project.
February 7, 2002
Imagine a world of virtual servers
Sun Microsystems uncloaked "N1," a stealth project that the company hopes will ease operations at data centers filled with servers and storage systems.
February 7, 2002
Web services group "looks good"
Sun may not be part of a newly announced effort to get a grip on the fast-growing realm of Web services, but it may join soon, a Sun executive says.
February 6, 2002
Eyeing EMC, Sun talks up storage plans
The company says its strategy to tightly join storage systems, servers and software is a better deal for customers--and acknowledges it's playing catch-up in the market.
February 6, 2002
