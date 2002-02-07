CNET también está disponible en español.

Sun pulls Linux into a closer orbit

In a dramatic departure, the computer and software maker unveils a three-pronged plan to capitalize on an industry shift toward the Linux operating system.

The computer and software maker unveils a three-pronged plan to capitalize on an industry shift toward Linux--a dramatic departure for a company that for years has advocated the use of its own Solaris operating system. It also will be making a big push into the storage market.

Sun details plans for Linux servers
In a dramatic departure, the company says it will sell general-purpose Linux servers and "aggressively participate in the Linux community."
February 7, 2002 
Linux-loving McNealy dons penguin outfit
In a move to erase doubts about the sincerity of Sun Microsystems' move to embrace Linux, CEO Scott McNealy took the stage at the company's annual meeting wearing a penguin suit.
February 7, 2002 
New products get a taste of Liberty
Sun will start selling a collection of servers, software and services that together will let customers adopt the technology behind the Liberty Alliance Project.
February 7, 2002 
Imagine a world of virtual servers
Sun Microsystems uncloaked "N1," a stealth project that the company hopes will ease operations at data centers filled with servers and storage systems.
February 7, 2002 
Web services group "looks good"
Sun may not be part of a newly announced effort to get a grip on the fast-growing realm of Web services, but it may join soon, a Sun executive says.
February 6, 2002 
Eyeing EMC, Sun talks up storage plans
The company says its strategy to tightly join storage systems, servers and software is a better deal for customers--and acknowledges it's playing catch-up in the market.
February 6, 2002 

