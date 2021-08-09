Substack expands into comics with projects from Scott Snyder, Molly Knox Ostertag

Josh Miller/CNET

Substack, the online platform that has primarily focused on newsletter-style content, is taking a creative leap by jumping into comics publishing. The site announced a "major investment in comics creators" on Monday, intending to stretch its publishing model beyond its traditional news and academic formats.

Substack said several comics creators will be publishing on the platform, including Eisner-winner and longtime Batman writer Scott Snyder and Ignatz-winner Molly Knox Ostertag, known for her writing and illustration on comics like Strong Female Protagonist (illustrator) and The Girl From the Sea (writer and illustrator). Substack has given grants to these and other creators, "to kickstart going independent and remove the risks of starting a publishing enterprise," wrote Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie in the announcement post.

Like many industries, comics have been trending toward digital releases for years. Substack's investment in the space broadens its own platform, while also offering creators a new look at the creative process, away from parent companies that keep a keen eye on their intellectual property.