Stranger Things season 3 bloopers are an utter joy

Stranger Things season 3 hit Netflix this year with a lighter, more summery adventure than the previous two. Based on the season's newly-released blooper reel, that fun stemmed from a loving, hilarious set.

Released on Nov. 6, which Stranger Things' Twitter account has dubbed Stranger Things Day, season 3's bloopers make it clear the actors had the best time making the show.

WE DECLARE THIS THE DAY FULL OF BLOOPERS

(this is the first blooper of #strangerthingsday) pic.twitter.com/mqdH7pwtAN — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2019

Highlights include the very beginning of the reel, where Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink -- who play newfound friends Eleven and Max respectively -- break into a compelling song about ketchup and mustard.

Pretty much everyone has a moment of slipping up, including Maya Hawke as Robin getting a faceful of drinking fountain water and David Harbour as Chief Hopper struggling to say "grandma" in the scene where he lies to Finn to get him away from El.

Winona Ryder, it turns out, is perfect and isn't featured messing up. There's also no Alec Utgoff as Alexei, a breakout from the season for his endearing Slurpee slurping. Here's 12 hours of it.

Stranger Things Day is an official day of celebration for a reason. The Stranger Things YouTube account also published bloopers for seasons 1 and 2, featuring even more dancing and prop malfunctions.

Stranger Things 3 burst onto Netflix July 4, and season 4 is rumored to have already started shooting.