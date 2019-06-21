Come July 4, season 3 of Netflix supernatural thriller Stranger Things will bring Hawkins, Indiana, and its creepy monsters, spooky parallel dimensions and bad '80s mullets back into our living rooms -- and nightmares. To prepare for the return of Dustin, Lucas, Mike, Will, Max and crew, here are 11 (make that Eleven) products we spotted online that will get you in a Strange mood.

Now playing: Watch this: Stranger Things season 3: Everything to know

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of merchandise featured on this page.

Replica Schwinn bike like Lucas': From $294 Schwinn/Amazon If you have a Mind Flayer to burn, you'll want to get to it fast. Try a Schwinn bike modeled after the one Lucas Sinclair rides around Hawkins, Indiana. A headlight mounted to the handlebar gives you extra visibility while you're out solving mysteries, and it even comes with a camo bandana like Lucas wears. See at Amazon

MLB bobbleheads: From $50 National Hall of Bobblehead Fame These baseball bobbleheads officially licensed by Netflix, MLB and the represented teams blend your favorite sci-fi show with your favorite sport. We can all agree a Demogorgon holding a San Francisco Giants jersey is the best kind of baseball fan, right? The bouncing baubles are expected to ship in September. See at Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Upside Down Lego set: From $315 Lego/Amazon The first Stranger Things Lego set, designed to be built by two people, can flip over and stand up either way. One side depicts the Byers' house, while the other is the terrifying dark dimension known as the Upside Down. The set has 2,287 pieces -- and, of course, a demigorgon minifig. See at Amazon

Hawkins Middle School T-shirt: From $12.95 Ann Arbor T-shirt Company/Amazon If you want to relive your junior high years with a jacked-up spook factor, this Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club shirt might make you feel like you've got bigger things to worry about than awkward Friday night dances. See at Amazon

Dustin Chia Pet: $15 Walmart Dustin Henderson's adorable curly mop shouldn't be limited to his head. It should also adorn a decorative planter in your home. And now it can. See at Walmart

Funko plush Demogorgon: From $18 Funko/Amazon Demogorgons don't have to be scary. They can also be super cute and cuddly, as this Funko toy demonstrates. See at Amazon

Nike retro kicks: $120 As part of its Hawkins line, out June 27, Nike is selling three throwback models -- the Cortez, Tailwind and Blazer (pictured) -- that will put you in step with 1985, the year season 3 takes place. The shoes even come emblazoned with Hawkins High School logos so you'll fit right in with the gang. See at Nike

Palace Arcade handheld gaming unit: $29.99 Hasbro Fancy some Pac-Man, Dig Dug and Galaga? This portable mini arcade unit is filled with 20 games inspired by nostalgic titles from the '80s, including some Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Mad Max and other characters are seen playing on the show. See at Hasbro

Demogorgon jumper: $17.99 H&M You can wear your fandom on your sleeve (and the rest of you) with a new line of Stranger Things-inspired clothes from another dimension: the 1980s. It doesn't get much Stranger than a romper covered in Demogorgons. See at H&M

Steve Harrington body pillow: $30.99 Hot Topic The Steve Harrington body pillow lets you hug the heroic Hawkins teen all you want. It measures 19 inches by 38 inches, so consider it a mini Steve. See at Hot Topic

Eleven bleeding-nose candle: Around $40 Firebox Every time Eleven uses her telekinetic powers, her nose bleeds. So does this candle in her image. Fortunately, it only bleeds wax. See at Firebox