Stranger Things is filming, and it looks like Chief Hopper got in a fight

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

Things are getting strange again on the set of Stranger Things. The Netflix hit is filming its fourth season, and star David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, posted a short Instagram video from the set on Wednesday. If those bloody marks on his head are any indication, Hopper's having a tough day of it in whatever episode is shooting.

"I'm here shooting season four of our television show," he says in a major "duh" statement. "Who wants to hear spoilers from season four? Let me just read directly from the script."

Thankfully for Harbour's job stability, he's just joking, though shortly after he said this, co-star Millie Bobby Brown posted to the Instagram feed, saying, "Netflix is gunna be making some phone calls later today."

Harbour fake panicked, responding, "Millie, don't tell Netflix, don't tell Netflix that I'm doing Instagram Live from set."

He went on to joke, "I'm just gonna read your sections of the script, Millie. I'm just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season."

Harbour didn't do that -- but he did connect to a video call with Brown, where she laughingly asked him where he was, confirmed that she knew he was in Atlanta on set, and further teased him about getting in trouble. She also pointed out that he was apparently in costume, as Harbour was wearing a dirtied-up shirt and had visible bloody marks on his head as if his character had been in a fight or otherwise roughed up.

But Harbour defended his costume reveal, pointing out that an official trailer from 2020 had already shown him in that outfit. It's the trailer showing him working on a railroad in what appears to be a snowy Russian prison camp, but the bloody marks aren't visible in that clip.

The call ended when someone, likely a crew member, called for Harbour to come back to the set. There's still no release date for the fourth season of Stranger Things.