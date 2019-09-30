Celebrate with an Eggo or 10, Stranger Things fans. Netflix confirmed Monday that not only is the show coming back for a fourth season, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been signed to to a multiyear film and series overall deal.
Before Monday, Stranger Things hadn't been officially renewed for a fourth season, but come on, it was as certain as Steve's love for Farrah Fawcett hairspray.
Where are the Duffers taking viewers next? It's not clear, but the hit sci-fi/horror series seems to want to get away from its home base of haunted Hawkins, Indiana. "We're not in Hawkins anymore," a teaser released on Monday promises.
But fans haven't seen the last of the show's hometown either.
"We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!" the Duffers said in a statement.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffers' deal could be worth nine figures. That'll buy a lot of Eggos. There's no word on what other shows could be in the works.
Stranger Things seems ready to play with time in its new season. A spooky clock shows up briefly in the video tease, and the show's Instagram and Facebook accounts posted images of it. The show's Twitter account also sent a tweet consisting of two emoji: a clock, and an upside-down face. Maybe the show is going to turn time upside down? Or maybe time is just different in the Upside Down?
The one question about time fans are clamoring to know -- when exactly the show returns -- remains unanswered. Netflix didn't release a return date.
Stranger Things gets a season 4 on Netflix, and might leave Hawkins behind
