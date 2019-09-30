Celebrate with an Eggo or 10, Stranger Things fans. Netflix confirmed Monday that not only is the show coming back for a fourth season, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been signed to to a multiyear film and series overall deal.

Before Monday, Stranger Things hadn't been officially renewed for a fourth season, but come on, it was as certain as Steve's love for Farrah Fawcett hairspray.

Where are the Duffers taking viewers next? It's not clear, but the hit sci-fi/horror series seems to want to get away from its home base of haunted Hawkins, Indiana. "We're not in Hawkins anymore," a teaser released on Monday promises.

But fans haven't seen the last of the show's hometown either.

"We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!" the Duffers said in a statement.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffers' deal could be worth nine figures. That'll buy a lot of Eggos. There's no word on what other shows could be in the works.

Stranger Things seems ready to play with time in its new season. A spooky clock shows up briefly in the video tease, and the show's Instagram and Facebook accounts posted images of it. The show's Twitter account also sent a tweet consisting of two emoji: a clock, and an upside-down face. Maybe the show is going to turn time upside down? Or maybe time is just different in the Upside Down?

🕰️🙃 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 29, 2019

The one question about time fans are clamoring to know -- when exactly the show returns -- remains unanswered. Netflix didn't release a return date.