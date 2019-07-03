CNET también está disponible en español.

Stranger Things 3: What to watch over your long weekend

Plenty of new stuff comes online to watch over the long weekend.

OK, you can have your ball back. 

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: In the future, you will be able to find out some history. A new Gremlins animated series is coming up. It's going to be a prequel to the fun films. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Time to binge the Things

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

