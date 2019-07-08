Stranger Things 3 hid an Easter egg, but nobody has found it yet

Netflix

Stranger Things is stuffed full of '80s pop culture references of everything from Magnum P.I. to Star Wars, but fans seem to be overlooking at least one major Easter egg.

The writers room for the supernatural Netflix hit has its own Twitter account, and it's teasing the heck out of us right now.

"It's Monday and we want to play a game," the writers said. "There's a particular Easter egg in episode 2 of S3 that you haven't found, first person to crack it gets a prize. Go!"

The show's fans are busy playing the guessing game, but they're striking out. "Y'all can get it without a hint. Come on, don't let me down," the writers tweeted, which just makes the quest all the more maddening.

While the writers don't want to give any hints, they are at least telling us what it's not. That list includes Back to the Future, Jaws, Wonder Woman, posters, songs, Nancy Drew, shirts, Radio Shack, Mall Rats, Terminator, Evil Dead and Alien. They did confirm it's a pop culture reference.

So go ahead, cue up the second episode and see if you can figure it out. We're waiting and this mystery is driving us nuts.