Stock up on your favorite HD and 4K movies for just $5 each

The Microsoft Store is selling a smattering of movies, from Dog Day Afternoon to La La Land, at a deep discount.

sherlock-holmes
Warner Bros.

There are a few movies I've found myself renting over and over again -- if I had simply bought them outright, I could have saved quite a bit of dough. Here's a chance to scoop up a few of those "wish I owned" movies at a deep discount. The Microsoft Store is in the middle of a summer sale, and about 60 or movies are currently marked down to $4.99.

The list includes both HD and UHD titles, so obviously the 4K movies are a better deal, but even the HD films will save you a few bucks. Case in point: You can get Jupiter Ascending (don't judge -- it's a guilty pleasure) in HD for $4.99 from Microsoft right now. From Fandango, it's $14.99. On 4K movies the saving is even bigger. (That said, I did notice that Fandango is selling some of these same movies for around $5 right now as well, so this is a good time to be buying movies.)

Be sure to browse the whole list of about 60 discounted movies. Here are a few that jump out to me as especially intriguing:

