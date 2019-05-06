Stephen King has his own idea for how Game of Thrones should end

Helen Sloan/HBO

Stephen King, author of everything from IT to The Shining, is no stranger to knocking off characters. He and Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin have a lot in common that way. If King was writing HBO's Game of Thrones, he'd sign the death warrants for several characters and install a fan favorite on the Iron Throne.

King shared his idea of an ending for the show to Twitter on Monday after the fourth episode of the final season aired. He proposed that both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen die, along with Cersei Lannister, and that "a certain little man with a big heart" ends up sitting on the coveted throne.

Suppose--just suppose, now--that Jon and Dani BOTH died (along with Cersei, of course). Suppose--just suppose--that a certain little man with a big heart ended up sitting on the Iron Throne? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 6, 2019

King appears to be referencing Tyrion Lannister as played by Peter Dinklage. Queen Cersei's brother, though known for his selfish ways early in the series, has turned out be one of the most earnest characters on the show.

King then shared a self-deprecating message saying, "Of course, for years some people have told me I don't know how to end a story." But he called BS on that criticism.

Of course for years some people have told me I don't know how to end a story. I call bullshit on that, but everyone has an opinion.

:-) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 6, 2019

Will King's proposal play out? We have two more episodes to go before we find out who, if anyone, gets to sit on the Iron Throne at the end of eight seasons of war and bloodshed. It feels like an eternity.