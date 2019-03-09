Stephen Hawking coin coming Tuesday will be out of this world

BBC screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Ever feel like your money just falls into a black hole? You might find it fitting to pick up a 50-pence coin (about 65 cents US, 95 cents Australian) honoring late British physicist Stephen Hawking.

The Royal Mint will issue the coin March 12, and while no images of it have been released, it will feature an image of Hawking on one side and a black hole on the other, CambridgeshireLive reports.

British coin-collector site Coin Hunter Limited has a mockup of what such a coin might look like, using the image from Hawking's gravestone in Westminster Abbey. The site points out that the real coin will look different.

The Royal Mint also has a link where people interested in the Hawking coin can sign up to be notified when it's available.

The coin will be released two days before the one-year anniversary of Hawking's death on March 14. The acclaimed scientist was 76 when he died in 2018.

Coin-collector site Change Checker says Hawking will be one of only three people commemorated on a British coin within a year of dying, along with Winston Churchill and the Queen Mother.

When Hawking was just 21, he was diagnosed with a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis known as Lou Gehrig's disease that gradually paralyzed him. He used a wheelchair and spoke through a computer system operated with his cheek.

Hawking is also in the running to appear on the British 50-pound note. £50 translates to about $64 US and AU$92.