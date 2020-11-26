CNET también está disponible en español.

Steam Autumn Sale: The best deals

Time to buy a lot of games you'll probably never play!

Day 2 of Steam Sales is here and there's a lot to choose from. This Steam Autumn Sale has some great, great deals. 

New releases have been reduced significantly and there's also a bunch of old classics at absolutely bargain basement prices.

Time to get stuck in, Here are some of our favourites so far.

Death Stranding

50% off
Kojima Productions

Perhaps one of the strangest, most interesting video games made in the last decade. Hideo Kojima's latest masterpiece is worth playing, particularly at this price. 

$30 at Steam

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

50% off

Ori and the Will of the Wisps could very well be 2020's game of the year. You'd be crazy to miss this one.

$15 at Steam

Hades

20% off
The Game Awards

Another solid contender for 2020's game of the year, Hades is a very new release, and super popular. Getting it any discount is a steal.

$20 at Steam

Star Wars: Squadrons

40% off
Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Squadrons is close to a brand new release, so it's great to see such a huge discount. The game is great too, particularly for those who loved the X-Wing series from back in the day. 

$24 at Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

60% off
Lucasfilm/EA

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order isn't perfect, but that's why now is the time to pick it up. At 60% off now is definitely the time to pull the trigger on this flawed, but fun, video game.

$24 at Steam

Doom Eternal

67% off
Bethesda/id Software

Sure, it's not as good as its predecessor, Doom, but come on. It's 67% off. And it's awesome.

$20 at Steam

Titanfall 2

66% off
EA

Titanfall 2 is actually lowkey one of the best first-person shooters ever made. So when I see this bad boy going on sale for $10, best believe I'm going to tell you about it. Thank me later.

$10 at Steam

Dishonored: Complete Collection

75% off

Fans of stealth rejoice. The Dishonored series is one of the most overlooked in the last decade and this fantastic sale is as good an excuse as any to get stuck in. 

$20 at Steam

The Sims 4

88% off
The Sims/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

If you love The Sims, you most likely already have The Sims 4. If you don't? What are you waiting for. It's under $5 right now!

$5 at Steam

Control

50% off

Arguably 2019's game of the year, Control is one of those games you have to experience. Now is as good a time as ever.

$20 at Steam

Civilization 6

75% off
2K Games

Much like The Sims, chances are you already own Civilization 6 if you're into the series. But if you've ever been interested in giving Civ a go, the price is currently very right.

$15 at Steam