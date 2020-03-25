CNET también está disponible en español.

State AGs tell Amazon to boost paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

The group of 15 attorneys general said the change could help slow the spread of the pathogen.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

 Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

A group of 15 states attorneys general on Wednesday called on Amazon to improve its paid sick leave policies during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way to help its hourly employees and slow the spread of the virus.

The group, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, sent a letter to Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to request the change.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.