State AGs tell Amazon to boost paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

A group of 15 states attorneys general on Wednesday called on Amazon to improve its paid sick leave policies during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way to help its hourly employees and slow the spread of the virus.
The group, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, sent a letter to Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to request the change.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story.
