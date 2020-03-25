State AGs tell Amazon to boost paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images

A group of 15 states attorneys general on Wednesday called on Amazon to improve its paid sick leave policies during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way to help its hourly employees and slow the spread of the virus.

The group, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, sent a letter to Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to request the change.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.