Walt Disney Pictures

A little movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened with previews on Thursday, and to no one's surprise, it's soaring through the box office galaxy. According to Box Office Mojo, the final film in the nine-movie Star Wars saga earned $40 million Thursday night, for the fifth largest preview gross ever.

Although fans might think the third film in this final trilogy would create the most interest among fans, it didn't perform as well at the preview box office as the two previous films. 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $57 million in Thursday previews, while 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $45 million, the site reports.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Official Trailer (2019)

Weekend domestic numbers will no doubt be compared with the other two films as well. Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $247.9 million in its first three days, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $220 million, Box Office Mojo reports. Disney is cautiously predicting a $160 million weekend for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which writes that tracking services expect a higher number, between $175 million and $200 million.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now showing in 46 international markets. Of special interest will be China, where Variety reports it's trailing three Chinese films at the Friday box office.

10,000 deployed US troops will be able to see the film for free in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and undisclosed locations courtesy of Disney and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.