Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes it to $1 billion at the box office

Disney

Surprising no one (despited mixed reviews), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, marking the occasion on its 28th day of release Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That breaks down to $481.3 million domestically in the US and $519.7 million from the rest of the world, combining for a total of $1.001 billion.

Now you're wondering how it's faring compared to its predecessor The Last Jedi, which gained a few fans following Rise's criticism for being a retconning and fan-servicing bonanza. Rian Johnson's Last Jedi made $1.33 billion globally. If analyst projections cited by THR are correct, latest J.J. Abrams effort will top out at $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion. That's a decline of 9 to 6 percent respectively.

Still, Disney caps off its record-breaking run of billion-dollar-making movies with Skywalker becoming the seventh for 2019. The others holding the trophy: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen 2, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin.

The Rise of Skywalker's slower pace is tied to its poor performance with Chinese audiences (who loved Endgame) and fewer repeat viewings from jaded fans, despite Rise being the capper to the Skywalker saga.

Still, you won't see a soul tuning out from the Baby Yoda Show.