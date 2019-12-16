Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early reactions: 'I worship this movie'

Disney has already clocked its best year ever with $10 billion at the box office worldwide, and that's without the upcoming trilogy-ender Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The space sequels began with Rey finding Luke Skywalker's mossy man cave in The Force Awakens, then brought in shirtless Adam Driver in The Last Jedi. The final chapter is set to answer a lot of our lingering questions, most importantly -- where does Kylo Ren get his hair cut?
The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in LA on Monday night, and the reactions are swarming across Twitter. On the whole, it sounds like director J.J. Abrams added the right ingredients to please fans, but the real test will be when the full critics reviews arrive. The positivity at the world premiere is best summed up by Matthew Ball's tweet: "At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!""
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes over theaters Dec. 19 in Australia and the UK, and Dec. 20 in the US.
Twitter reactions
Jake Hamilton, an entertainment anchor, was very satisfied with the end product: "The Rise of Skywalker is everything I wanted it to be... It's dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful," he tweeted, with a big final statement: "I worship this movie."
But some weren't as positive. CinemaBlend editor Eric Eisenberg tweeted: "There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed."
But at the world premiere, the positivity was overwhelming. A user known as The Brandalorian tweeted: "Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker is good. It's big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, 'This is not going to go the way you think.'"
Although there was another lukewarm response from The Playlists's Gregory Ellwood: "Um so the best thing I can say about Rise of Skywalker is that Daisy Ridley gives her best performance and for hardcore fans...ya get what you want. Wish JJ had another year to work on it."
But the flood of positivity is a big one. Scroll down for more Twitter reactions:
Discuss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early reactions: 'I worship this movie'
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.