Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early reactions: 'I worship this movie'

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney has already clocked its best year ever with $10 billion at the box office worldwide, and that's without the upcoming trilogy-ender Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The space sequels began with Rey finding Luke Skywalker's mossy man cave in The Force Awakens, then brought in shirtless Adam Driver in The Last Jedi. The final chapter is set to answer a lot of our lingering questions, most importantly -- where does Kylo Ren get his hair cut?

The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in LA on Monday night, and the reactions are swarming across Twitter. On the whole, it sounds like director J.J. Abrams added the right ingredients to please fans, but the real test will be when the full critics reviews arrive. The positivity at the world premiere is best summed up by Matthew Ball's tweet: "At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!""

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes over theaters Dec. 19 in Australia and the UK, and Dec. 20 in the US.

Twitter reactions

Jake Hamilton, an entertainment anchor, was very satisfied with the end product: "The Rise of Skywalker is everything I wanted it to be... It's dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful," he tweeted, with a big final statement: "I worship this movie."

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.



It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful.



It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole.



I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

But some weren't as positive. CinemaBlend editor Eric Eisenberg tweeted: "There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed."

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

But at the world premiere, the positivity was overwhelming. A user known as The Brandalorian tweeted: "Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker is good. It's big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, 'This is not going to go the way you think.'"

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Although there was another lukewarm response from The Playlists's Gregory Ellwood: "Um so the best thing I can say about Rise of Skywalker is that Daisy Ridley gives her best performance and for hardcore fans...ya get what you want. Wish JJ had another year to work on it."

Um so the best thing I can say about Rise of Skywalker is that Daisy Ridley gives her best performance and for hardcore fans...ya get what you want. Wish JJ had another year to work on it. #RiseOfSkywalker — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) December 17, 2019

But the flood of positivity is a big one. Scroll down for more Twitter reactions:

Just came out of the World Premiere of #TheRiseOfSkywalker WOW! I laughed. I cried. I cried again. What an incredible end to a saga that has lasted so many years. Thank you to Disney for inviting me and my mum along to the screening. — Alasdair (@AB140992) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

2/ There are SO many moments of pure audience delight. At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!" and the whole audience erupted into cheers. This happened several more times.



It is the most 'original trilogy' movie since the 'original trilogy'. pic.twitter.com/qPd9LBzov4 — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker...OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry.... pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019