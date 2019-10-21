Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker beats Avengers: Endgame in first hour of presales on Atom Tickets

If you go by ticket presales on Atom Tickets, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going to be an even bigger hit than Avengers: Endgame.
Ticket presales for the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise opened on Monday night, and within an hour, the film had broken the record set by Avengers: Endgame on ticket sales site Atom Tickets. According to CNBC, The Rise of Skywalker sold 45% more tickets in its first hour of presales compared to Endgame.
Presales kicked off shortly before the next trailer for The Rise of Skywalker premiered during Monday Night Football.
It wasn't the first look at the film. A teaser trailer came out in April, and a "sizzle reel" of highlights was shown at the Disney fan gathering D23 in August. That's when fans got a glimpse of Rey's double-bladed red lightsaber there, leading to plenty of theories about whether Rey (Daisy Ridley) would turn to the dark side.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20 worldwide.
