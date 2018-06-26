Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now on Netflix: Every way you can watch

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available to stream on Netflix, making director Rian Johnson's 2017 sequel to The Force Awakens available to watch on nearly any device without necessarily buying it.

The movie debuted on the service Tuesday, as part of Disney's ongoing deal with Netflix that will conclude in 2019 when Disney launches its own streaming service. (You can also see the full list of June Netflix arrivals and departures here, which include Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok).

And while a Netflix subscription -- costing $11, £8 and AU$14 per month -- is fairly ubiquitous, you may want to consider purchasing the movie if you want to see its special features or have the ability to watch without an internet connection.

The movie has been available on Digital HD since March 13 and on a physical 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD since March 27.

The digital version of the movie can be purchased at online stores like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now. You can use Disney's Movies Anywhere service to link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account, which will let you see the movie on any device that supports at least one of those aforementioned stores. That way you can watch The Last Jedi on devices like your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

Whether you get the movie digitally or as a physical copy, the home release's special features include The Director and the Jedi documentary, which looks at director Rian Johnson's journey through the film's production, as well as deleted scenes and audio commentary. The documentary includes fun facts like how Russian tweets urged Johnson to not kill off Domhnall Gleeson's Hux.

And whether you love or loathe The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to start shooting this summer for its Dec. 20, 2019 premiere date. Check out everything we know about the next movie here.