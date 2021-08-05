Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for season 2

Lucasfilm

As Star Wars: The Bad Batch gears up for the two-part season finale kicking off on this Friday, Disney revealed that the CGI animated series will return to the streaming service for a second season in 2022.

The show follows a squad of genetically enhanced clone troopers who debuted in the final season of The Clone Wars. They defy the Galactic Empire and become mercenaries following the events of Revenge of the Sith, running into rogues like bounty hunter Fennec Shand (as seen in The Mandalorian) and figuring out their place a changed galaxy.

"The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney Plus and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch," executive producer Dave Filoni said in a release.