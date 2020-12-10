Star Wars: The Bad Batch drops first trailer for new series

Disney Plus

Disney mic-dropped on Thursday that it'll be making 10 new Star Wars series for Disney Plus. One of those is a new animated series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spinoff from the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars. See the teaser trailer below.

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Disney announced the series along with a truckload of other Star Wars and Marvel content at its investor event, a presentation detailing Disney's streaming plans for the coming years.

The Bad Batch will be the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a long-running animated series created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation. The Clone Wars is set between films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, following characters like Ahsoka Tano, whose live-action version recently appeared in The Mandalorian, played by Rosario Dawson. (She's also getting a Disney Plus series.)

The Bad Batch, or Clone Force 99, is a group of clones introduced in the seventh and final season of Clone Wars. As the result of genetic experimentation, the commando squad members are a little more sharp-shooting than your average clone.

Here's the press release for The Bad Batch:

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch -- a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to hit Disney Plus in 2021.