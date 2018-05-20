Chewbacca sits courtside at Cleveland Cavaliers game

Wielding cross bows. Unleashing giant yawns. Now we can add watching basketball to the list of Chewbacca's favorite pastimes. The furry Star Wars icon enjoyed a courtside seat for the second half of Saturday's Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The NBA playoffs can get pretty hairy at times, but Chewie kept his composure as the Cavs cruised to their Game 3 win.
Turns out the beast from Kashyyyk swung by Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens in theaters Friday. Sure, it's something to see LeBron James and Chewie in person on the same day, but not everyone liked the idea of a 7-foot-tall furry biped snagging such a prime viewing spot.
Then again, having Han's BFF in the house made the game even livelier for some.
