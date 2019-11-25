CNET también está disponible en español.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker clip has a Stormtrooper surprise

They fly now.

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by CNET

Stormtroopers have jetpacks now. At least that's what it looks like from the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip shared Monday on the Star Wars Twitter account

In the clip, we see two stormtroopers get launched off the back of some type of desert speeder -- they basically look like  snowmobiles made for sand -- and take flight after Rey and crew. C-3PO kicks off a chain of exclamations with: "They fly now!"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.