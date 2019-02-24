Star Wars Resistance episode 17: Those who resist join The Disappeared

Lucasfilm

The mask of civility is about to drop.

The CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance has finally hit the point in the timeline where The Force Awakens takes place, so the First Order is tightening its grip on the Colossus refueling platform as it prepares for open war.

The militant group wormed its way onto the platform and now it's taking away one of the residents' few leisure activities -- Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) orders that the races stop because they represent a security risk.

It's extra annoying because mechanic/Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono (AKA Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) and legit mechanic Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) were hoping to enter the Ace Run -- which could've gotten them into the platform's elite Ace pilot group.

That this happens despite Colossus boss Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) saying the races must continue for the sake of morale essentially confirms that the First Order has seized control.

Don't speak out

The best pilots on the Colossus aren't allowed to fly, leaving cocky racer Hype Fazon (Donald Faison) frustrated. He makes the mistake of venting on the Stormtroopers locking his ship down, then simply vanishes.

Shortly afterwards, a First Order BB unit spots tavern owner Aunt Z (Tovah Feldshuh) mouthing off about how she's seen harsh security measures like this before -- presumably during the Empire's reign -- and she's soon nowhere to be found.

Aggressive recruitment drive

The Stormtroopers put a holographic First Order recruitment poster in the tavern and tell the younger residents that they could have a future with the group. It's likely that they've been ordered to bring more people into the ranks as it moves to dominate the galaxy.

It's hard to imagine anyone biting since we've mostly gotten the anti-First Order perspective in the movies and this show, but Tam (Suzie McGrath) has spoken positively about the group -- she and people like her are prime candidates for recruitment.

The new droid's alright

CB-2E, the droid who just replaced BB-8 as Kaz's partner, proves incredibly loyal and capable in this episode. She even saves Kaz's life when he nearly slips to his doom.

Help may be coming

When Kaz and Torra Doza (Myrna Velasco) investigate the disappearances, they find mechanic boss Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence) and Torra's father Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) plotting to contact the Resistance so they can kick the First Order off the platform.

It's pretty fascinating, partially because they've been reluctant to openly take sides but also because Yeager and Doza were once members of the Rebel Alliance and the Empire respectively. They would've been enemies then; this shows how much the situation has changed.

Kaz and Torra discover Hype, Aunt Z and some other prisoners in a shipping container bound for some First Order prison (most likely Starkiller Base). They take out the Stormtroopers guarding the transport, with Aunt Z and Torra proving incredibly capable fighters and Hype apparently killing a guy by PUNCHING HIM OFF THE PLATFORM!

They take a ship to Takodana, where Aunt Z has "an old friend" who can help. Presumably, she means Maz Kanata. Will Maz be able to help, since the First Order attacks her castle in The Force Awakens?

Everyone's busted

Kaz and CB-2E arrive back home to Yeager's hangar, only to be surprised by Pyre and a squad of Stormtroopers.

"Kazuda Xiono, you and your friends are under arrest, by command of the First Order," Pyre says.

Luckily, Torra isn't with him. It's likely that she and her father or the returning rescuees will save the day in the next episode, Descent (the third last in the season).

Regardless, we've got a pretty great cliffhanger for now.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.