Star Wars Resistance Episode 15: The New Trooper creates First Order chaos

Lucasfilm

Knocking out the bully leads to trouble... and opportunity.

The 15th episode of CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance sees the First Order continuing its totalitarian tactics on the Colossus refueling platform.

After lone Stormtrooper CS-515 (Steve Blum) gives fugitive children/First Order victims Eila (Nikki SooHoo) and Kel (Anthony Del Rio) a hard time, a brief tussle leaves him unconscious. The kids rush to Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono (aka Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) for help.

Kaz ends up donning 515's armor and takes the opportunity to learn more about the First Order's plans for the platform.

The First Order basically refuses to leave

Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) confronts the First Order's Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) about its continued presence on the platform after the escape of the pirate spy it came to find, but Pyre claims he intends to hunt down the spy's accomplice and feigns deference to Doza's authority (but later kicks him out of his own office).

It's pretty obvious that Doza doesn't believe him... but when will he take action? The citizens of the Colossus are getting sick of the First Order too, as evidenced by their protest.

Also, we got a tease about Doza's time with the Empire -- he tells Pyre that his decision to leave was a "personal choice."

Lucasfilm

It's coming in full force... and now we know its plan

Kaz manages to infiltrate Pyre's briefing and before getting found out learns that a full garrison is on its way. He escapes after Pyre orders "a full mental wipe and reprogram," which sounds pretty dark.

He also discovers (via a stolen data rod) that the First Order is preparing its fleet for war -- we must be getting very close to the events of The Force Awakens -- and reasons that it plans to use the Colossus as a refueling point.

Lucasfilm

Tam's getting a new perspective

Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath), Kaz's fellow mechanic, was happy enough to see the First Order making the platform safer, but hearing Eila and Kel's tale about the militant group wiping out their family gives her pause.

She may yet see the truth about the group, and it's likely she'll end up joining the Resistance.

Lucasfilm

Neeku's coming into his own

Overly literal mechanic Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener) is pretty great this episode, knocking out 515 several times.

"Well, I didn't want him to kill us, Kaz!" he says after hitting the trooper with a wrench.

He also agrees with Tam that the First makes him feel safer, "in a threatened by the military kind of way" -- sounds like the sentiment of a future Resistance member.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge

Kaz has some excellent comedic moments too. He tells janitor Opeepit, who's scrubbing the floors by hand, that he'd have an easier time if he had a floor sweeper... even though he knows the First Order seized it from him (what a jerk!).

He also has a fun confrontation with a First Order BB unit, and waves to an unknowing Torra Doza (Myrna Velasco) as he passes her room in full Stormtrooper armor.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. Sean also chatted about this episode on the excellent Ion Cannon podcast -- give it a listen!