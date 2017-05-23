Crazy Star Wars Millennium Falcon piano up for auction

Enlarge Image cosplaypiano

If you can play the "Imperial March" in less than 12 parsecs, you'll want to check out this highly customized Millennium Falcon piano up for auction on eBay. The piano starred in a popular YouTube video featuring pianist Sony Belousova turning out an impressive medley of Star Wars music.

The auction description notes the piano is "one of a kind" and "an amazing piece for any Star Wars fan." The instrument is located in Los Angeles and the buyer will need to make arrangements to pick it up. The auction doesn't have any bidders yet. The starting price is $7,500 (£5,770, AU$10,000).

The piano is an impressive piece of work with a lot of stylized call-outs to the iconic Falcon design. Even better, the front end lights up with a gentle glow. Fittingly, the seller's user name is "cosplaypiano."

The piano is in good working condition, but will require tuning when it reaches its final destination on board your Death Star.