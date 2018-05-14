When Fox had cancelled Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Thursday, fans of the sitcom flooded social media to express their outrage.
Among them was Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who tweeted, "Oh NOOOOOOOOO! I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled"
Luckily for both the cast and the fans, NBC swooped in Friday and saved the comedy about a police precinct.
Terry Crews, who plays one of the show's main characters, thinks Hamill is the one to thank for NBC's rescue effort.
"I want to personally thank you Mark for using the power of the Force to save Brooklyn Nine Nine! *Wipes dirt off shoulder*" Crews tweeted Saturday.
Now if we could only get Hamill to use the Force to save SyFy's cancelled show, The Expanse.
