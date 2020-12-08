Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been on phones and tablets for years, but its excellent sequel has been unavailable to play in this form. That'll change on Dec. 18, when Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords hits and for $15.

Dec. 18 is also the day The Mandalorian season 2 finale lands on Disney Plus, so it's a big day for Star Wars fans.

The 2004 game, which is among the best Star Wars games ever made and now part of the Legends canon, is set 4,000 years before The Phantom Menace and five years after the original. You play as an exiled Jedi Knight -- official name Meetra Surik -- in an era when the Order was almost wiped out by the Sith (a pretty familiar Star Wars situation, the Jedi need to be more careful).

As you reconnect to the Force, you can choose to be a goody two shoes Jedi or go for the gothy dark side, which will affect your appearance, powers and the story. You can also team up with awesome characters like murder droid HK-47, intense Mandalorian Canderous Ordo and the awesome, ambiguous Kreia.

"Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we're thrilled to finally bring it to them," said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at developer Aspyr. "We're proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms."

The iOS and Android version is based on the Steam one, with adapted controls for mobile, so it doesn't include fan-created mods.

If you're curious about the masked character on all the game's art, that's Darth Nihilus. He's one of the game's Sith baddies, and has one of the coolest Star Wars character designs ever.

If you want to play the Knights of the Old Republic games -- known affectionately as KOTOR 1 and 2 -- on console, they're on any Xbox system via backward compatibility. PC gamers can via Steam.

These games also lead into the events of MMO The Old Republic, so playing either KOTOR game could be your first steps into a wider world.