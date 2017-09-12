When a director as well-known as J.J. Abrams returns to the Star Wars franchise, you know fans will feel a great disturbance in the Force. Abrams, who directed 2015's "The Force Awakens," is known for everything from "Lost" to his penchant for lens flare.

Some fans on social media had fun with the fact that Abrams is returning to the Star Wars fold, or pointed out (lens flare) some of his (lens flare) directorial quirks (lens flare). Others wanted to remind us that "Force Awakens" looked awfully similar to the original 1977 "Star Wars," and wondered if Abrams would continue that trend.

J.J. Abrams right now: pic.twitter.com/yeoBQ5Lsgj — Star Wars Legacy (@TheSWLegacy) September 12, 2017

Getting super excited for the new JJ Abrams Star Wars movie where there are now THREE Death Stars and one is made entirely of exhaust ports. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 12, 2017

I JUST WOKE UP AND JJ ABRAMS REDEMPTION ARC — emi (@plantblogger) September 12, 2017

If you accuse JJ Abrams of being repetitive and you also make a lens flare joke, an irony monster will come to life and swallow you whole. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) September 12, 2017

*generic JJ Abrams uses lots of lens flare tweet* — Paul O'Rourke (@Prork) September 12, 2017

Star Wars Chapter Nine: Revenge of the Lens Flare

written and directed by JJ Abrams — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 12, 2017

I'm glad J.J. Abrams has been brought on-board for the Return of the Jedi remake. — Paul Street (@pdfstreet) September 12, 2017

Not everyone was a fan.

Oh god JJ Abrams again



*lens flare*



*important plot event lacks impact because of no sense of scale*



*mystery left unsolved*



END CREDITS — Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) September 12, 2017

JJ Abrams returning to Episode IX. Well based off TFA, it looks like it's gonna be a Return of the Jedi reboot — Adrian Lopez (@Vaultboylopez14) September 12, 2017

Abrams should not be allowed within 50 miles of the set, he ruins everything, it's depressing — Paul Raised (@paulraised) September 12, 2017

I'm literally the one person in this world who doesn't like Jar Jar Abrams — Darth Val (@ValerieSkye_) September 12, 2017

I adore JJ Abrams, but this was a real missed opportunity to bring a woman on board. Like @PattyJenks.#StarWarsIX https://t.co/BgZOYkYZzd — A.dot.Hay. (@lexaEhayes713) September 12, 2017

But overall, fans seemed hopeful, thanks in large part to the critical and fan acclaim for "The Force Awakens." Although some wanted to remind the director he was once again piloting a pretty important starship.

Abrams is a safe, reliable and strong choice for Episode IX. I think he’s a fitting voice to close out this trilogy. Feels right. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) September 12, 2017

Hearing that JJ Abrams is writing and directing Star Wars episode 9 is better then any iPhone news — merman (@Y2JJericho3) September 12, 2017

can jj abrams just do all of the new trilogy? — lil binker (@deerl0rd) September 12, 2017

Haters:"Ugh JJ Abrams directing #EpisodeIX how disappointing, I don't like this at all"

Me: pic.twitter.com/SNRMWCRj6e — Nolan Ryan (@JNolanRyan) September 12, 2017

How are people already forgetting the J.J. Abrams made not only a great Star Wars film, but one of the best films of 2015? — A Klay (@aklay19) September 12, 2017

I really love how that movie is shot & lit. I don't think Abrams is mimicking Lucas. He's pulling from the movies that influenced Lucas. — Stefano De La Cuesta (@THE_Stefano_DLC) September 12, 2017

J.J. Abrams is returning to direct Episode IX, if he screws up, he will forever be known as Jar Jar Abrams. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) September 12, 2017

And for some, we've never really left the Mos Eisley Cantina.

Han shot first. Once you understand that, nothing Mr Abrams does will matter. — Mark in Sandy UT (@MarkJDietl) September 12, 2017

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.