When a director as well-known as J.J. Abrams returns to the Star Wars franchise, you know fans will feel a great disturbance in the Force. Abrams, who directed 2015's "The Force Awakens," is known for everything from "Lost" to his penchant for lens flare.
Some fans on social media had fun with the fact that Abrams is returning to the Star Wars fold, or pointed out (lens flare) some of his (lens flare) directorial quirks (lens flare). Others wanted to remind us that "Force Awakens" looked awfully similar to the original 1977 "Star Wars," and wondered if Abrams would continue that trend.
Not everyone was a fan.
But overall, fans seemed hopeful, thanks in large part to the critical and fan acclaim for "The Force Awakens." Although some wanted to remind the director he was once again piloting a pretty important starship.
And for some, we've never really left the Mos Eisley Cantina.
