Star Wars is getting a Lego Halloween special on Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is coming out Oct. 1.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales poster

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales will focus on the dark side.

 Disney

Star Wars will get spooky on Oct. 1 when a Halloween special hits Disney Plus. Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales will focus on dark side villains in a story that takes place after The Rise of Skywalker, Disney said Tuesday.

The special will see Poe and BB-8 making an emergency landing on volcanic hellscape planet Mustafar, where they're forced to go on an adventure in Darth Vader's castle and hear three creepy tales from different eras of Star Wars. 

Along with the typical dark side baddies like Vader and Emperor Palpatine, the streaming special will focus on Ren, who preceded Ben Solo as leader of the Knights of Ren  

Christian Slater will play Ren. Ren previously appeared in The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series, and this will be his first appearance in another medium.

Terrifying Tales will likely have a similar sense of silly fun to last year's Lego Holiday Special. The Lego shows and specials are considered canon-adjacent rather than fully part of the continuity. Elements can inform the main universe, even if the wacky antics are out of step.