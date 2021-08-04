Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser trips will cost at least $4,809

Disney Parks/Screenshot by CNET

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is an upcoming fully immersive two-night Disney World hotel experience that looks absolutely incredible. The Florida attraction also has an absolutely incredible price -- $4,809 for two guests, which works out at $1,209 per guest per night.

The trip, which lets you spend two nights on board a spaceship in a galaxy far, far away, opens in spring 2022. The cost per person goes down a little as your party grows. Three guests (two adults and one child) will cost $5,299 total, or $889 per guest per night and four guests (three adults and one child) will cost $6,000 total, or $749 per guest per night.

Those rates are for standard cabins, which can fit up to five people. Pricing for the fancier Galaxy Class Suite (which can accommodate four people) and Grand Captain Suite (which can fit up to eight) hasn't been revealed.

For your Star Wars-inspired meals, the package includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and one quick-service meal (which includes an entree and drink) per guest. Outside this, non alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will cost extra.

In a new site for Galactic Starcruiser that went live Wednesday, Disney described the attraction as "part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game." You can interact with characters on the cruiser and choose if you want to stick to the First Order's rules or help out the Resistance in a secret plot -- you can decide if you want to engage with the narrative or just chill out.

It includes a trip to the planet Batuu -- better known as Galaxy's Edge -- where you can engage in unique missions.