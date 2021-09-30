Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel opens March 1, 2022

Disney

You'll be able to board Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the fully immersive and super pricey Disney World hotel, on March 1, 2022, the company said Thursday. General bookings will open on Oct. 28, but some Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers "will receive special booking opportunities" before then.

Last month, the company revealed that the two-night Florida hotel experience will start at $4,809 for two guests, $5,299 for three or $6,000 for four.

It includes two Star Wars-themed breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and one quick-service meal per guest. You also get lightsaber training and a trip to the planet Batuu, better known as the .

A new version of the company's MagicBand, a wearable device that connects aspects of your Disney Park and hotel stay, will also be available for purchase next year, it said. The MagicBand Plus will let you "find virtual bounties" in Galaxy's Edge, interact with golden character sculptures and light up during nighttime events.