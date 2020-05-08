Star Wars favorite Boba Fett to appear on The Mandalorian season 2

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian of the Disney Plus series sure looks a lot like Boba Fett, but get ready for the real thing. CNET sister site ComicBook.com has confirmed that Boba himself will appear on season 2 of The Mandalorian, and will be played by Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in the 2002 film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Representatives for Morrison and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bounty hunter Boba Fett has long been a Star Wars fan favorite, first appearing in animation via the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, then appearing in live-action in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

As for The Mandalorian, the series focuses on a different bounty hunter, named Din Djarin but referred to mostly as "Mando," who's played by Pedro Pascal. Mandalorians are a clan of skilled warriors, and although not born into the group, Din Djarin was raised by them and took on their ways and traditions.

On the series, he pursues and finds a child of an unknown species and decided he can't turn it over to his client, so keeps it with him and protects it. The Child became a hugely popular character, and though neither its species nor name have ever been revealed, it's commonly referred to as "Baby Yoda," after the ancient Star Wars character of Yoda.

New Zealand-born Morrison, 43, not only played Jango Fett, he voiced the clones created with Jango's DNA in both Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and the 2005 film, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. And he's even played Boba Fett before, kind of: He rerecorded Boba Fett's lines for the 2004 DVD rereleases of the original three Star Wars films.

In non-Star Wars films, he voiced Chief Tui, Moana's father, in 2016's Moana, and played Thomas Curry, dad of Aquaman, in the 2018 Aquaman big-screen feature.

The second season of The Mandalorian is returning to Disney Plus in October.