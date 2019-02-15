Star Wars: Episode 9 filming wraps, but where's that title?

Here's another milestone on the road toward Star Wars: Episode 9. Filming on the final movie in the saga has wrapped, director J.J. Abrams announced Friday.

"There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast," Abrams tweeted, while sharing a photo of cast members hugging.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Star John Boyega, who plays Finn, tweeted the same photo with his own caption, calling it "the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn't be more thankful for."

That’s a wrap on Star Wars episode 9 and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for. What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/8b83vQKKDc — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 15, 2019

The news only sparked fan interest in the eventual announcement of the film's title. "Now we just need that title reveal along with a few trailers to get us all psyched for December," Samuel James wrote.

Filming on STAR WARS: EPISODE IX has wrapped. Now we just need that title reveal along with a few trailers to get us all psyched for December! pic.twitter.com/vWLn1XMt2m — Samuel James (@SJMJ91) February 15, 2019

kind of a long title for a Star Wars movie, but i'll take it https://t.co/ZmUkLYqrf2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 15, 2019

Actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, has been teasing hints about the title, and star Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, has also joked about it. Personally, I'm still rooting for Star Wars: A New Order, as a throwback to the first Star Wars film, later dubbed Star Wars: A New Hope.

Episode 9 opens worldwide on Dec. 20, 2019.