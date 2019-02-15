Star Wars: Episode 9 filming wraps, but where's that title?

Here's another milestone on the road toward Star Wars: Episode 9. Filming on the final movie in the saga has wrapped, director J.J. Abrams announced Friday.
"There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast," Abrams tweeted, while sharing a photo of cast members hugging.
Star John Boyega, who plays Finn, tweeted the same photo with his own caption, calling it "the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn't be more thankful for."
The news only sparked fan interest in the eventual announcement of the film's title. "Now we just need that title reveal along with a few trailers to get us all psyched for December," Samuel James wrote.
Actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, has been teasing hints about the title, and star Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, has also joked about it. Personally, I'm still rooting for Star Wars: A New Order, as a throwback to the first Star Wars film, later dubbed Star Wars: A New Hope.
Episode 9 opens worldwide on Dec. 20, 2019.
