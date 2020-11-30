Episode of unseen Star Wars Detours comedy show leaks online

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

An episode of shelved comedy show Star Wars Detours leaked online over the weekend, giving us a look at a project that's been spoken about in hushed tones since 2013. Lucasfilm Animation teamed up with Robot Chicken masterminds Seth Green and Matthew Senreich to produce 39 episodes, but this is the first time we've seen a full episode.

The 6-minute episode, entitled "Dog Day Afternoon," sees bounty hunters 4-LOM and Zuckuss holding up Dex's Diner on Coruscant as they try to achieve infamy. Jar Jar Binks is on hand to provide his usual brand of goofy comedy, and we get cameos from Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt.

You might remember 4-LOM and Zuckuss standing on Darth Vader's Star Destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back, while the diner was seen in Attack of the Clones.

Tonally, it lands somewhere between the Lego Star Wars shows, like the Holiday Special that recently hit Disney Plus, and the slightly more risque Robot Chicken: Star Wars.

Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2020